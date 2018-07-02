2nd cannabis oil manufacturer in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa’s second medical cannabis oil manufacturer will be in Cedar Rapids.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday that Iowa Relief LLC, a subsidiary of New York-based cannabis company Acreage Holdings, was awarded the state’s second license to manufacturer cannabis oil in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Relief will begin selling products July 1, 2019, at five medical marijuana dispensaries planned for Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights. MedPharm Iowa, the state’s first manufacturer, will begin sales Dec. 1.
Patients will be able to obtain cannabis oil with a state permit for conditions such as epilepsy and cancer
Three other companies sought the manufacturing license. Only two Iowa manufacturers are planned.
Acreage Holdings’ board of advisers includes former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner.
— Associated Press
Nebraska to continue aging resource centers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans with disabilities and those who are at least 60 years old can continue to receive services through a state program made permanent by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Aging and Disability Resource Centers were part of a 2016 pilot program that was overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services.
They’re designed to help people with disabilities gain access to a variety of long-term care services while also working with families and caretakers. The decision to make them permanent was announced Monday.
The centers include counselors who provide unbiased information that is relevant to each person’s specific needs and preferences.
— Associated Press