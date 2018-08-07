HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has added New Hampshire to his schedule of trips to early-voting states this month as he explores a possible 2020 presidential bid.
Matt McKenna, spokesman for Bullock's Big Sky Values Political Action Committee, confirmed Tuesday the Democratic governor will visit the Granite State on Aug. 24.
That's just a week after Bullock visits the Iowa State Fair in his third trip to that state this year.
Bullock has not said that he's running for president, but he is among the politicians who have been shuttling back-and-forth between those states as they measure their prospects of challenging President Donald Trump.
Iowa will be the first state to vote in 2020 with its presidential caucuses, and New Hampshire will hold the first primary.
Bullock's trip to New Hampshire was first reported by WMUR-TV.