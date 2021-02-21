Burial vault company workers say they try to do their best

“Especially one where grave plots are closer together,” Clarke said.

Bowers noted that the elements can be brutal to deal with as well. According to him, cold days and rainy days are the toughest to make it through. And the days when machinery breaks down or graves start to cave in a bit.

If there’s any downtime to be found during work, Bowers has tried in the past to take photos of the graveyards he visits (he studied photography in college). That happens a little less now because Bowers has already photographed so many cemeteries in the area he covers.

When Bowers wants to fully unwind from the work, he said he spends as much time with his family as possible. Watching his kids play with Play-Doh is more than enough of a source of joy for him. He said that his children haven’t gone with him on many trips to the cemetery but that they do think the work is a bit strange. His wife has some context though: She previously worked for Hogan-Bremer-Moore as a licensed funeral director.

“She saw a job come up and thought I’d be perfect for it,” Bowers said.