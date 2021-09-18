Burlington's 'Paint-A-Thon' draws hundreds to help neighbors

Rosenberg said Bethany Lutheran has adopted the motto “God’s work, our hands” as a symbol of what they want to do in the community. Throughout the years, members have participated in a number of activities aimed at helping members of the community, but this year the church has thrown their all into working on their Paint-A-Thon home.

Bethany Lutheran was working on a house on the 1600-block of Elm Court. They were also working with Tineco and Industrial Motors.

Bill Schwerin, who lives at the Elm Court home, did not seek out inclusion in this year’s Paint-A-Thon. He gets meals five times a week delivered to his home, and one of the people who delivers meals to him said they thought that he should apply.

“I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and put my name in.’ A couple of weeks later, I found out that I had been selected,” Schwerin said.

As part of its annual process, individuals can apply to have their home painted or can be nominated by someone else. Community Action goes through a selection process in which they seek out the neediest homeowners to receive assistance.