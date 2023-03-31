DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Iowa end unbeaten season of defending national champion South Carolina, 77-73 in women's Final Four.
AP
Caitlin Clark and Iowa end unbeaten season of defending national champion South Carolina, 77-73 in women's Final Four
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country for months, raising concerns a…
South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women's college basketball history. The Gamecocks headline a Fin…
Iowa's Caitlin Clark is The Associated Press college women’s basketball Player of the Year. She led Iowa to the Big Ten tournament title and t…
One of two teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher will testify against his co-defendant. Jefferson County Attor…