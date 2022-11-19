 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers

  • 0

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast.

“Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil Ebert, 80, founder of Ebert Honey, with operations in Mount Vernon and Lynnville. “We’ve lost our spot out there and I don’t know if we’re going to be able to find another one.”

California, which produces 80 percent of the world’s almonds, has long relied on honey bees for pollination because most almond tree varieties do not self-pollinate, said Josette Lewis, chief scientific officer with the Almond Board of California.

California beekeepers provide about one-third of the bees for almond pollination, but because almonds have exploded in popularity in the past 25 years and because the pollination window is only about a month, California almond growers must recruit beekeepers from other states.

People are also reading…

“A large portion come from the Western part of the United States, but honey bees come from all over the country,” Lewis told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “That has increasingly been an attractive feature for beekeepers.”

Not only do almond growers pay about $200 per colony of bees for the season, bees that help with almond pollination get a feast of pollen and nectar much earlier in the season than bees overwintering in Iowa.

“The real benefit is when the bees come home, the boxes are full,” Ebert said. This means he can split the hive to form more colonies and increase honey production.

But three years into a drought, California’s 2022 almond harvest was estimated to be 11 percent below last year, with the projected yield of 1,900 pounds per acre — the lowest since 2009, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released in July.

“Almond producers are in a painful position where we have both limited water resources and, if you do get water, you’ll be paying a higher price, as well as higher input costs,” Lewis said. “All of this happened at a time when almond prices have been really low, predominantly due to supply chain problems.”

California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which went into effect in 2021, prohibits farmers and others from pumping too much water from underground aquifers, NPR reported.

This law and other market forces have caused some California almond growers to remove trees, Lewis said.

“We did see a small uptick in the amount of almond orchards removed, probably as a result of the drought,” she said. “There are certain areas of the state that will face long-term restrictions on water. Going forward that remains something we’ll keep a watch on as we go into another year of strained profitability.”

Fewer acres of almonds mean less of a need for honey bee pollinators.

The Eberts have transported honey bees to California the last four years, trucking hundreds of colonies to almond groves in November or December so they bees are ready for almond pollination in February and March.

If they can’t get a spot in California, the Eberts might take their bees to Texas. They wouldn’t get paid there, but the bees would start getting pollen in January versus March or April in Iowa, Ebert said. In either state, the Eberts would have to go out in January and early February to feed the bees and maintain the hives.

“I’m still trying to get them to California,” said Adam Ebert, one of Phil’s sons. “The almond pollination pays really well.”

The USDA announced this week it will resume a survey of farmers to see who is using honey bee pollinators and how much it costs.

Data from the survey, discontinued in 2018 because of USDA budget constraints, helps producers develop their budgets and provide documentation for crop insurance, Lewis said.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has mailed questionnaires to about 16,000 producers and will start collecting data immediately, the agency said. The report to be published in January, will include data from the 2017 and 2022 surveys, including paid pollinator acres, price per acre, colonies used, price per colony and total value of pollination per crop.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frustration grows over Iowa turning down child care aid

Frustration grows over Iowa turning down child care aid

Passing up the grant dollars means fewer children from low-income families will receive help to enter kindergarten prepared and ready to succeed in school, said Colette Stocks, program supervisor at Linn County Child Development Center.

Election 2022 Iowa House

Republicans expand dominance in Iowa

DES MOINES — Republicans holding an outsized portion of Iowa’s top elected positions is nothing new: Even before last week’s elections, Republicans pulled all the levers in the state lawmaking process and occupied most of Iowa’s statewide offices and seats in Congress.

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1. Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state. Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds’ first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor’s chief of staff for the last four years.

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day. During the campaign, Nunn emphasized his lifelong ties to the district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. The 43-year-old from Bondurant stressed his conservative positions and his military combat experience with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan as he appealed to voters.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News