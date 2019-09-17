A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, September 17, 2019:
BUTTIGIEG DETAILS DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PLAN: Improved coordination between local governments and the federal governments is one of the keys to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan for improved disaster preparedness.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s plan includes the creation of a community-centered Disaster Commission to coordinate disaster response plans between federal agencies and local governments.
Buttigieg also calls for fortifying current infrastructure and encouraging smart adaptations, and increasing the number of FEMA-qualified trained disaster workers.
“I’ve seen the frustration that sets in for local communities when federal disaster response falls short,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Nearly one-third of Hurricane Maria victims were denied FEMA assistance in Puerto Rico and communities in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey are only just receiving disaster aid two years later. It’s the government’s job to actually help people in their time of greatest need --- we need a better way. We can’t stop all natural disasters, but we can control how we ready we are for them.”
BENNET’S FIRST AD AIRS: Michael Bennet’s first campaign ads of his Democratic presidential campaign is going on the air in Iowa, his campaign announced.
It is a seven-figure buy and the ads will run over the course of several weeks, and a third ad will eventually join them, according to the U.S. Senator from Colorado’s campaign.
“Everywhere Michael goes on the campaign trail, people walk away believing he is the leader we need to make change. But not enough people have had the chance to meet him or learn what drives him,” Bennet campaign spokesperson Shannon Beckham said in a statement. “These ads show who Michael is and how he’s different from other candidates. He’s pounding truth into a campaign full of empty promises and broken politics — calling for a new generation of leadership and a healthcare solution that doesn’t take insurance away from millions of Americans.”
STEYER PROPOSES NATIONAL SERVICE EXPANSION: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is proposing a funding boost and increased benefits for national service workers.
The California businessman is calling his plan the largest peacetime expansion of national and community public service in American history. It includes expanding living allowances and education benefits for national service workers and investing $50 billion and increasing yearly participation to 1 million positions by 2025. He also would create the new cabinet-level National and Community Service Agency.
“I understand the value of strengthening civic bonds through public service and will work hard to repair all the damage Trump has wrought on our communities when I win in 2020,” Steyer said in a statement. “Both of my parents, particularly my mother, who taught incarcerated prisoners, instilled in me a deep sense of civic duty.”
STATE LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign has been endorsed by Lindsay James, a state lawmaker from Dubuque, according to the Warren campaign.
Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, also was recently endorsed by state senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City.