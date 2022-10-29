Campaign Almanac: Franken outraises Grassley in final fundraising period

Democrat Mike Franken raised more than twice as much as U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the final fundraising period before the general election for U.S. Senate.

Franken raised a little over $1 million between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19, while Grassley raised $490,000.

Grassley leads Franken over the whole election cycle to date, raising $10.2 million in his bid for reelection, while Franken has raised close to $9.3 this cycle.

Grassley also ended the cycle with a major cash-on-hand advantage, posting $2.1 million in the bank, compared to Franken’s $608,000 cash on hand.

“This underscores the strong financial and organizational strength of the Grassley Works campaign,” Grassley spokesperson Michaela Sundermann said. “Combined with the vigorous grassroots momentum, Senator Grassley will enjoy a resounding victory on November 8.”

Franken’s campaign said the candidate raised $500,000 in the four days following the release of October's Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which found Grassley leading Franken by only 3 points, with 49% of support compared to Franken’s 46%.

“Our strong polling and fundraising numbers are just more evidence of what we’ve known all along: momentum is building, and Michael Franken will defeat Chuck Grassley,” Franken’s spokesperson C.J. Petersen said in a statement after announcing the post-poll fundraising.

Vilsacks to campaign with Franken

Former Iowa Gov. and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack, will campaign with Democratic U. S. Senate candidate Mike Franken in Iowa on Saturday.

The Vilsacks will join campaign stops in Burlington, Mount Pleasant, and Montrose as Franken continues his “Secure Our Future” tour.

“This is an opportunity for Admiral Franken to show Iowans why he is the right choice to retire Senator Grassley,” the campaign said in a press release.

Grassley ad says Franken wants to make Iowa “liberal like California”

A new ad from U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken wants Iowa to be “liberal like California.”

It includes a clip of Franken saying, “Change the state, a new level of progressive thought, liberal thought.”

It is the latest of many ads from the Grassley campaign attempting to The ad contrasts Iowa and California, saying Iowa has a lower crime rate and lower taxes.

“Mr. Franken, move to California, and leave us alone,” the ad concludes.

"After 63 years in office, Sen. Grassley knows he can't run on his own record of writing the laws that banned Medicare from negotiating for lower drug prices and gave massive tax breaks to companies that outsourced Iowa jobs,” Franken’s spokesperson C.J. Petersen said. “Instead he's resorted to attacking the character of a former Navy Admiral who spent nearly 40 years serving our country.”

Hinson ad highlights local work

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson released an ad saying she works to represent the voters of her district.

“You put your trust in me, and I work every day to earn it,” she says in the ad. “At hundreds of events, across every county.”

The ad shows a clip of Hinson hugging a supporter, followed by a car driving by while the passenger appears to hold up their middle finger.

“Some folks give hugs, some give other suggestions,” she says, referring to the second clip. “But everyone is always heard."

In the ad, Hinson says she’s secured money for local projects, increased funding for veterans' mental health, and “protected the rights of parents and police.”

Hinson faces Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis in the race to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.