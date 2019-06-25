A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, June 25, 2019:
HUBBELL CREATES IOWA PAC: Fred Hubbell, the retired Des Moines businessman and 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, announced the creation of a political action committee designed to help Democrats win Iowa House elections.
Democrats hope to regain a majority in the Iowa House; in the 2018 elections they narrowed Republicans’ majority from 59-41 to 53-47.
A fundraising email for Better Democracy PAC, attributed to Hubbell, accuses Republicans of gerrymandering legislative districts in order to protect statehouse majorities. Gerrymandering has been documented in other states, but Iowa’s process for drawing legislative districts is hailed as being as apolitical as possible.
“The foundation of this country is one person, one vote. Today the best way to stop Iowa Republican’s dangerous attacks on our democratic principles is to take back the Iowa House,” the fundraising email from Hubbell reads. “Once Democrats hold a majority in at least one house of the legislative branch, we can start to hold Republicans accountable, preserve fairness in our elections and make sure state government works for everyone.”
LOEBSACK ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has endorsed Theresa Greenfield in the Democratic primary for Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.
Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of three Democrats running to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. The other Democrats running thus far are Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham.
Greenfield previously was endorsed by the Democratic Party’s national organization that supports candidates in U.S. Senate races.
“Theresa Greenfield understands our state and is fighting for Iowa values because her life has been defined by hard work, perseverance, and resilience --- just like so many Iowans I know,” Loebsack said in a statement. “She’s a farm kid through and through who will roll up her sleeves and bring people together to invest in our communities, solve problems, and make sure all Iowans get the fair shot they deserve. I’m proud to endorse Theresa because I know that when she’s elected to the Senate, we can count on her to always stand up for what’s right and put Iowans first.”
Loebsack, who announced he will not seek re-election to Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, also has endorsed Democrat Rita Hart in the race to replace him.
WARREN’S VOTER EXPANSION AND PROTECTION: Elizabeth Warren announced her plan to expand voting rights and secure U.S. elections.
Warren’s plan would replace every voting machine in the U.S. and create a uniform ballot design, establish federal voting regulations for federal elections, and make Election Day a federal holiday.
The Warren campaign estimates the plan would cost $20 billion over 10 years, which the campaign said would be financed by a tax on households with a net worth of $50 million or more.
“Our democracy is too important for it to be under-resourced and insecure,” Warren said in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “We need to do everything we can to make sure our elections are convenient, professional, and secure — and we should be willing to pay for it.”