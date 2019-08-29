A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, August 29, 2019:
IOWA DEMOCRATIC LEADERS ENDORSE GREENFIELD: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic campaign for the U.S. Senate in Iowa picked up another round of endorsements from Iowa leaders, including Iowa Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, former Iowa House Minority Leader Mark Smith, and former Iowa State Education Association president Tammy Wawro.
Other new endorsements for Greenfield include state lawmakers Zach Wahls, Jo Oldson and Sharon Steckman, and activist and 2018 statehouse candidate Amber Gustafson.
Greenfield is one of four Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to run against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
“Iowans deserve a U.S. Senator who will never back down from fighting for what’s best for our state, and that leader is Theresa Greenfield,” Petersen said in a statement issued by the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa understands the tough challenges Iowa families are going through because she’s faced them too, and she’ll never forget who she’s elected to represent.”
O’ROURKE’S TRADE POLICY: Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he would end the tariffs implemented by Republican President Donald Trump and instead address trade issues with China by proposing updated World Trade Organization agreements.
O’Rourke’s trade policy plans include updating WTO agreements to address currency manipulation and other issues his campaign said are not properly addressed in current agreements. The former Congressman from Texas also would join with other countries to pursue a WTO case against China and, if necessary, join with those other countries to take actions like delisting Chinese companies from the U.S. Stock Exchange, and limiting Chinese companies’ access to the U.S. banking and financial systems.
O’Rourke also said he would pursue trade agreements with strong labor and environmental standards.
“Trade is not the problem --- Trump is. His trade war has been a disaster for American farmers and workers --- but it’s on us to offer a compelling alternative,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We can neither wall ourselves off from the rest of the world nor turn back the clock to an economy of decades past. Instead, we must harness the power of trade to benefit American farmers and businesses of all sizes while aggressively protecting the interests of workers and families.”
HARRIS’ ECONOMIC PLAN FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES: Any housing or transportation project receiving federal funding would be required to detail how the project would be fully accessible to Americans with disabilities under a plan announced by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
The U.S. Senator from California said her plan was developed with input from Iowa leaders, including Sioux City Council member and disability rights activist Alex Watters.
“Americans all over the country have been waiting for a presidential candidate willing to step up and work with us on a policy that invests in people with disabilities,” Watters said in a statement issued by the Harris campaign. “A lot of ideas have been thrown out during this campaign, but Kamala Harris has a plan that on day one would actually improve the lives of so many of us who have waited long enough. Most importantly, I know she cares enough to get this done.”
Harris said she would also expand a federal education department grant program to cover more workplace accommodations, work to increase resources for teachers who work with students with disabilities, and push to ratify U.S. participation in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
CASTRO SECURES IOWA ENDORSEMENTS: Julian Castro’s Democratic presidential campaign announced eight new endorsements from Iowa leaders.
Among those endorsing the former federal housing department secretary from Texas are Lindsey Ellickson, of Cedar Rapids, who is on the state party’s state central committee, and four Iowans --- Jonathon Munoz, Andrew Bribriesco, Maria Mellado, and Adalberto Castrejon --- who have been leaders in myriad Iowa Latino communities or organizations.
“I support Sec. Castro because I believe he is committed to serving all people, no matter their background or hometown,” Ellickson said in a statement distributed by the Castro campaign. “His commitment to lifting up the voices of those usually left out goes above and beyond, and he embodies the type of leader I believe should be in the White House.”
RURAL LEGISLATOR ENDORSES BULLOCK: Steve Bullock’s Democratic presidential campaign announced four new endorsements, including one of the few remaining Democrats who represents a rural or small-town district in the Iowa Legislature.
Among those endorsing the Montana governor are Bruce Bearinger, who in the Iowa House represents a district that covers portions of Buchanan and Fayette counties, including the cities of Independence and Oelwein; Webster County Supervisor Mark Campbell; and Jasper County activist Laura Engel.
Buchanan, Fayette, Webster and Jasper counties all went for Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016. Bullock often says one of the strengths of his candidacy comes from being a Democratic governor in a state won by Trump.
“If we don’t have a nominee who can win back places that Democrats have lost, Donald Trump is going to be re-elected. That’s why I’m endorsing Gov. Steve Bullock,” Engle said in a statement issued by the Bullock campaign.