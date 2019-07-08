A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, July 8, 2019:
Klobuchar's education plan: Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar announced a new education proposal that would include federal funding for U.S. public school teachers and students.
Called “Progress Partnerships,” the plan would allow states to receive federal funding if they pledge to take, or already have taken certain actions in their schools. Among those actions, states that agree to increase teacher pay will receive matching federal grants.
States must also update school curriculum to improve workforce readiness and post-secondary education success, and demonstrate an equitable school infrastructure funding mechanism. Schools must develop recommendations on how educators can meet the needs of working families, and states must review existing funding formulas to ensure students with the greatest need are receiving adequate resources.
The U.S. Senator from Minnesota — whose mother was a teacher — announced the plan at the 2019 National Education Association Presidential Forum in Houston July 5.
Klobuchar also announced her plan for education in her first 100 days as president, if elected. These plans include reducing racial disparities, funding supports for students with disabilities, restoring protections for LGBTQ students and preventing the expansion of private school vouchers.
Castro receives Iowa endorsements: Julian Castro was endorsed by seven Iowa political activists, including leaders of Latino organizations in the state.
The endorsements include Rob Barron, a Des Moines school board member and founder of the Latino Political Network; Joe Henry, a leader with the Iowa and Midwest chapters of the League of United Latin American Citizens; and Steve Villatoro, vice chair of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Latino Caucus.
Mary Campos, Jose Ibarra, Bonnie Brown and Sally Goode also endorsed Castro, according to a news release issued by the campaign.
“Secretary Julian Castro’s vision to make this country the smartest, healthiest, most prosperous, and fairest for all Americans is the real deal,” read a letter that was signed by the seven endorsers and published by the campaign. “Sec. Castro has proven time and again that he will be a president for all Americans — including those whose voices are not being heard in Washington today.”