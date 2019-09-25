A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019:
RURAL VOTERS WEIGH IN ON CLIMATE CHANGE: Poll results from interviews with 1,600 likely rural voters in eight states, including Iowa, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 indicated the majority believe in climate change and that it is human-caused.
They also are open to practical solutions and are looking for policies that help drive job creation and improve U.S. competitiveness, according to data released by One Country Project and Third Way — two “center-left” organizations.
“Rural voters believe in climate change, they understand that it’s happening, they believe that it’s having an impact but they have a very reserved or conservative viewpoint — conservative with a little ‘c’ if you will — of how to move forward,” said One Country Project pollster Doug Usher in an interview Wednesday. “They’re not rejecting climate policy by any stretch and they see it as a real issue, but they’re very concerned about those who want to go to far too fast.”
Among the poll findings, rural voters believe climate change is having a serious impact, but they don’t believe it is affecting their communities and families; they don’t support an “all-out mobilization” but instead favor a measured approach focused on protecting jobs, creating new jobs and preserving their way of life; they believe they have a valuable voice to add to the conversation but think political leaders across the spectrum are ignoring their viewpoints and lifestyle; and they support investments in direct incentives and research, but are skeptical of “transformational change” and bans on oil and gas exploration.
“They’re interested in action but they’re concerned about going too far,” Usher said. “They worried about their lifestyle and way of life and believe that it is not being taken into account by anybody in the climate change debate right now. They want to act, but they want to act in ways that help protect their way of life and protect jobs.”
WARREN CAMPAIGN MOURNS DEATH OF VOLUNTEER: Officials with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign issued a statement Wednesday saying they were “deeply saddened” by the passing of campaign volunteer Zachary Crombie Presberg, 22, who died Monday evening in a traffic accident in rural Pottawattamie County.
Presberg, a native of Piedmont, Calif., joined the Warren campaign in Iowa this summer as an organizing fellow and as a volunteer organizing in Cass County.
“Bruce and I are heartbroken over Zac’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends,” Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. “Through his dedication and volunteerism, Zac represented the very best of us.”
BUTTIGIEG RELEASES HIS THIRD TELEVISION AD IN IOWA: Officials with the Pete for America campaign announced Wednesday the third television ad buy to air statewide in Iowa featuring the mayor from South Bend, Ind., who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The new 30-second spot, “Your Choice,” will run statewide on broadcast, cable and digital and highlights what the campaign said was “Pete’s bold, new approach to health care, his Medicare for All Who Want It plan, which lowers costs, creates real choices and covers everyone.”
In the ad, Buttigieg notes that his approach to providing health insurance to every American differs from his competitors by giving everybody access to Medicare but saying “if you’re happy with the private insurance you’ve got, my plan would let you stick with it — if you want,” while “others say it’s Medicare for all, or nothing.”
SANDERS CAMPAIGN GETS IOWA ENDORSEMENTS IN 99 COUNTIES: Officials with the Bernie 2020 campaign announced endorsements from community leaders and activists in all 99 Iowa counties at the conclusion of the Vermont senator’s “Bernie Beats Trump” tour in Iowa.
Iowa Bernie 2020 State Director Misty Rebik said the list of supporters represents community leaders and activists fighting for Medicare for All, tuition-free college, a Green New Deal and repealing right to work in Iowa by strengthening unions.
Campaign officials said the Bernie 2020 Iowa field staff and volunteers hosted more than 165 “Plan to Win” parties statewide over the weekend, where community leaders and activists were trained on how to organize their communities and expand voter outreach.
EDUCATORS ENDORSE BIDEN CAMPAIGN: More than 50 Iowa educators have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and his record of support for public schools, teachers and students.
Earlier this year, Biden released a plan to invest in children at birth, provide a path to careers for middle and high school students, provide more resources to schools and give educators the pay and respect they deserve.
“We need a president who doesn’t just understand these challenges, but who wholeheartedly commits to offering real solutions,” said Gary Anhalt of Cedar Rapids, a retired teacher, lifetime member of the National Education Association and school board member. “I’m proud to stand with Joe because he’s always stood in lockstep with our teachers, and I trust him to make sure our public school system has the tools to provide every student with the support they need to succeed.”
Kathy Ulrich, a lifetime NEA member, said no one understands better than Biden that “educators are the key to our children’s future.”
“I have every confidence that Joe will work with our education professionals to make sure they have the tools they need to prepare the next generation of students,” she said.
Polly Bukta, a former state representative, has been a Biden supporter since the first time he ran for president in 1988.
“He’s always fought to improve the education system and I know if he is elected president, he will make sure that every child has a chance to succeed,” Bukta said.
Among other educators endorsing Biden were Doug McBride, Washington, Cathy Moore and Jacque Green, both Iowa City, Patricia Miller, Marion, Phil Katz, Linn-Mar, Mary Lou Batenhorst, Mount Vernon, Allyson “Sunny” Story, Cedar Rapids and Anne Glenn-White, Decorah.