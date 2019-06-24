A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, June 24, 2019:
SANDERS’ FREE COLLEGE PLAN: Bernie Sanders introduced his plan for free college and student loan debt forgiveness.
Sanders, the Democratic presidential candidate and independent U.S. Senator from Vermont, introduced a bill Monday.
Sanders’ proposal would make public colleges and universities free for all students, and would cancel all student debt.
The Sanders campaign noted more than 60 percent of 2017 Iowa college and university graduates had debt, and the average debt was nearly $30,000, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.
The Sanders campaign said the proposal could be financed by imposing a tax of .5 percent on stock trades, .1 percent on bond trades and .005 percent on derivatives trades. The so-called Wall Street speculation tax would raise $2.4 trillion over 10 years, the campaign said.
“The American people deserve freedom --- true freedom. You are not truly free when you graduate college with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt hanging around your neck,” Sanders said in a statement. “With this bill, not only will we guarantee the right of a good, public education for all from childcare and pre-kindergarten through college, we will free a generation from the outrageous burden of student loans by canceling all existing student debt.”
INSLEE’S ‘FREEDOM FROM FOSSIL FUELS’ PLAN: Jay Inslee has made addressing climate change the centerpiece of his presidential campaign, and on Monday he published his plan to wean the U.S. off fossil fuels.
Inslee’s plan would eliminate all subsidies to the fossil fuels industry, ban any new leases of public lands for fossil fuel production and phase out all current leases, encourage more strict enforcement of environmental protection and anti-pollution laws, and create a new “climate test” to ensure all new infrastructure is environmentally friendly.
Inslee’s fossil fuels plan is the fourth of his overarching climate change policy rollout. Previously he published his clean energy, evergreen economy and global climate mobilization plans.
“To build a clean energy economy, we must transition off of fossil fuels, and we will need a president who is willing to stand up to the fossil fuel corporations,” Inslee said in a statement. “They have polluted our air, our water, with impunity, raking in huge profits, all while taking huge subsidies from our federal government. The gravy train is over. My (fossil fuels) plan will finally hold these corporations accountable for their pollution, wind down their production, and take away their sweetheart deals. It is time to confront the fossil fuel industry, and take on their corporate power. I’m ready to do that.”
O’ROURKE’S PLAN FOR VETS: Beto O’Rourke published his plan for veterans affairs, including bringing “a responsible end” to U.S. military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.
O’Rourke’s campaign said he would put the money saved from ending the U.S. military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan toward a veterans health care trust fund.
O’Rourke’s plan would also fund more investment in technology and personnel upgrades and research in the Veterans Affairs health care system; ensure treatment for all veterans, especially those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or who are LGBTQ; and provide assistance to post-service veterans who want to improve their job skills, buy a home, business or farm, or have significant student loan debt.
“This plan is an important piece of addressing how we care for our state and nation’s veterans,” said Brian Meyer, an Iowa state legislator from Des Moines and retired member of the Iowa National Guard, in a statement issued by the O’Rourke campaign. Meyer has endorsed O’Rourke.
“We need to ensure that those who serve in uniform are welcomed home with the resources, support and care they have earned, and I’m glad to see Beto O’Rourke releasing a comprehensive plan that addresses the full range of issues our veterans face today,” Meyer said.
WARREN’S ORGANIZING FULL GRASSLEY: Elizabeth Warren’s campaign said it recently hit an organizing milestone of holding organizer events in all 99 Iowa counties.
The milestone is for campaign organizing events only. Warren, the candidate, has not visited all 99 counties.
But the organizational milestone should help the Warren campaign as it seeks to find and secure support in precincts across the state in the build-up to the caucuses.
John Delaney, who has been campaigning in Iowa since 2017, has visited all 99 counties.