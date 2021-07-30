 Skip to main content
Canadian wildfires smoke causing air quality issues in Iowa
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An air quality alert has been issued for most of Iowa on Friday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts south, bringing high, unhealthy air particulates with it.

The air quality index shows the state’s air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with asthma and heart and lung diseases. Children and older residents could also be affected.

Iowa health officials said residents should stay inside as much as possible and limit physical activities outdoors. Residents were also advised to keep windows closed and air conditioning on.

The alert is in effect until late Friday afternoon, when the haze was expected to begin clearing.

