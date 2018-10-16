CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An engineering report blames the failure of a pipe cap for a massive steam release that fatally injured an employee at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
The report from HBK Engineering says the "sudden, catastrophic failure of this cap is the likely cause of the incident" at a campus dining hall. The university asked HBK to investigate in order to quickly determine what happened. The school also is awaiting a report from Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
University steamfitter Kevin Bley was fatally injured Sept. 10 as he was testing the steam distribution service for the dining hall. The dining hall had been closed since Sept. 4 because of a prior steam leak.