 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capitol Notebook: AG Brenna Bird joins anti-Biden lawsuits on first day

  • Updated
  • 0
102522-qc-nws-gopwomen-11.jpg

Brenna Bird, Republican candidate for attorney general, speaks during a campaign stop for Winning for Women Action Fund, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Hickory Creek Event Center in Davenport.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird signed on to lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden's administration and Democratic-backed laws during her first day in office on Tuesday.

Bird, a Republican who took over the office after defeating Democrat Tom Miller in the November election, made challenging the Biden administration in court a central plank of her campaign, along with her assertion she would "back the blue" and support law enforcement.

Bird signed onto a challenge led by Nebraska to Biden's student debt forgiveness plan, as well as lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates and challenging a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that prevented states from using federal funds to cut state taxes.

The state of Iowa had already been a party to the lawsuits Bird signed onto, her office said in a press release, but Miller had not attached his name to them.

People are also reading…

Bird also appeared to represent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in her appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court seeking to reinstate Iowa's so-called "fetal heartbeat" law, which would make abortion illegal except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy.

Bird's office said she would began a "top down and bottom up audit" of the office's victim services division. The effort will be led by her new Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services, John Gish.

The office will also be hiring more prosecutors to serve in the Statewide Prosecutions Section.

Before entering the office, Bird requested the resignation of 19 staffers, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Susan Christensen reselected as Iowa Supreme Court chief justice

The Iowa Supreme Court reselected Chief Justice Susan Christensen to continue her role as chief justice for the next two years.

Christensen, of Harlan, was first selected as chief justice in 2020, succeeding Mark Cady, who died in 2019. She was appointed to the state’s highest court by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018. She spent the previous 11 years as a judge and practiced law for 16 years in Harlan.

Christensen is the second woman to serve as the court’s chief justice.

"I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to continue to serve as Chief Justice of Iowa's court system," Christensen said in a press release. "In the beginning of my first term, the Governor’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health urged Iowans to prepare for COVID-19. Since then, I have seen the resilience and dedication of our judges and court staff. My pride in the judicial branch grows every day and I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and for the devoted work of all judicial branch employees across the state."

The chief justice sets the court’s oral argument schedule, delivers the state of the judiciary address to the Iowa Legislature each year, and presides over oral arguments and court conferences.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Republican leaders decline press group forum

The Iowa Capitol Press Association’s annual legislative preview forum was canceled this week after Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley declined to attend the forum.

Republican Governors

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

The forum, previously held by the Associated Press, has been held for more than 20 years, giving Iowa reporters an opportunity to ask legislative leaders of both parties about their plans for the upcoming session.

“The Iowa Capitol Press Association is very disappointed with this decision by Republican statehouse leaders, a decision that continues an unsettling trend of reduced availability to Iowa journalists,” The association wrote in a news release. “The ICPA continues to believe elected officials who craft state laws and operate state government should be accessible to the journalists who monitor that work on behalf of all Iowans.”

The Iowa Capitol Press Association said in the release it hopes to resume the forum next year or at another time this year.

Grassley becomes longest serving Republican senator

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley became the longest-serving Senate Republican in U.S. history after being sworn into his eighth Senate term on Tuesday. He surpassed Orrin Hatch, of Utah, who served from 1977 to 2019.

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and has held the seat for 42 years, making him the sixth longest-serving senator of either party.

Grassley, 89, is now also the longest-serving sitting U.S. senator, replacing Democrat Patrick Leahy, who did not seek reelection and finished his 48-year tenure on Tuesday. The feat grants Grassley the informal title of “dean of the senate,” which is given to the chamber’s longest-serving member.

Congress Election Security

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, listens as the panel hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and candidates, at the Capitol in Washington Aug. 3. Grassley was called out for his comments on "Fox and Friends" that armed IRS agents 'ready to shoot’ business owners.

“Serving my fellow Iowans in the Senate continues to be an honor of a lifetime,” Grassley said in a statement provided by his office. “I love Iowa and I love my work for the people of Iowa. Today, Iowa holds the number one spot in the Senate with my leadership. I look forward to continuing to deliver for Iowa. I’m humbled and grateful to be entrusted with the honor to continue working for our great state.”

Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, will deliver her annual condition of the state address on Jan 10, on the second day of the upcoming legislative session.

The address will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the House Chambers at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. It will be livestreamed on Iowa PBS, YouTube, and the governor's Facebook page.

During the address, Reynolds will report on various aspects of state government and lay out her priorities for the legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The RIP Iowa Democratic Caucuses Edition

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $685 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held in the Mega Millions game. There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week. The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase ended when police got in front of the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver then tried to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner. No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night. The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. The reason for all the big prizes is simple. Long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News