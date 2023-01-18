 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capitol Notebook: Cities could not dictate housing design rules under proposed bill

  • 0

Local governments would not be able to dictate standards for building design under legislation that advanced in the Iowa Senate.

Advocates for the legislation, and the Republican senators backing it, said it is intended to help reduce the costs of homes for sale.

Senate File 43 was approved by the two Republicans on a three-member Senate panel Tuesday, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate committee on local government.

The bill states that city and county governments could not pass local laws that dictate building design. The bill applies to housing, and does not apply to commercial and retail buildings. Nor does the legislation apply to housing associations.

One lobbyist representing builders said that local laws are being “weaponized” to increase the cost of houses.

People are also reading…

Organizations representing builders, real estate agents, businesses and banks support the proposed legislation, according to legislative lobbying records. Groups representing city governments, building officials and environmental interests are registered in opposition to the bill.

DRIVER’S ED TESTS

Behind-the-wheel instructors who are not licensed driver’s education classroom instructors would be allowed to give the final driving examination under legislation that advanced in the Senate.

Currently, a licensed classroom instructor must give the final driving test. Classroom instructors are required to have an elementary or secondary teaching license in Iowa. Driving instructors must be certified by the state transportation department and authorized by the state board that oversees educators. Under the bill, the latter would be allowed to administer the final driving test.

Senate Study Bill 1028 was proposed by the state transportation department; a spokeswoman at a legislative hearing said the department brought the bill to help areas of the state where there is a dearth of licensed driver’s education teachers.

All three senators on the panel voted to advance the bill, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate transportation committee.

NEW HHS WEBSITE

Iowa’s new Health and Human Services Department, which will be the result of the ongoing merger of the former state human services, public health and aging departments, unveiled its new website, hhs.iowa.gov.

The new site is the first in a two-step process, state officials said. The new site brings together information from the former human services and public health departments. Sometime in the next year, the newly merged department will unveil “a human-centered website” that will be “more user-friendly and easier to navigate,” according to a department news release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar, of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow. The Bowmans were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing. As players buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials throughout the country say that every year players miss out on millions in prizes. That's because some don’t realize they have won, while others decide cashing in isn’t worth the trouble of a small payoff. People nearly always show up for the biggest prizes, but million-dollar payoffs have been waiting for months to be claimed in Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state.

Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

Experts say a natural La Nina weather pattern, unusually warm moist air juiced by climate change, and long-term shift in where tornadoes hit all are factors in Thursday's devastating tornado in Alabama. Meteorologists say La Nina changes the jet stream so storm patterns are more favorable. But those patterns need moisture. Alabama Thursday was twice as moist as it normally was. That moist air was thanks to a Gulf of Mexico that was hotter than normal. Add in the mix that tornadoes are forming more often in the East and less in the Great Plains. There are more people and more poverty where the tornadoes now hit.

Watch Now: Related Video

EU announces new green proposals in response to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News