Capitol Notebook: Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends private school program in open letter

As her flagship private school assistance proposal heads for a vote in the Iowa Legislature next week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released an open letter to Iowans arguing in favor of the program.

The bill would allow parents to use $7,598 in public funds for an education savings account to send their child to a private school. Opponents say the move will divert funds away from already struggling public schools, but Reynolds argued it will give more options to parents and increase the quality of public education for all Iowa students.

It is expected to cost $341 million annually once fully implemented.

"Opponents argue that public dollars belong to public schools," Reynolds wrote in the letter. "I see it differently. Every dollar in Iowa’s general fund was earned by hardworking, tax-paying Iowans. It’s their money and it should be used for the good of the people. In the case of education, for the good of all students."

She wrote that schools will still receive state funding for the students they educate, and noted schools will receive more than $1,200 for each student in their district that attend a private school.

"For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice," she wrote. "But for families who otherwise can’t afford a private school that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable."

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STAYS THE SAME

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, the same rate as November, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.

While it's a drop from December 2021, the rate increased in the last half of 2022 from a year-low of 2.5% in July. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.5%.

Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December. Multiple sectors, including manufacturing, saw growth in 2022, according to the release.

"Individual industries certainly continue to feel shocks from high inflation and the ripples of a difficult business cycle," Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in a release. "But overall, Iowa is now much stronger heading into 2023."

AUCTION DEPOSITS $72 MILLION IN IOWA FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

State Treasurer Roby Smith this week announced $72 million will be deposited in 15 financial institution across the state following the results of an online auction.

“We are depositing the funds in local institutions to ensure they have the money they need to invest in their local economy while maximizing the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars,” Smith said in a statement. “Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest from this auction.”

The quarterly auctions allow approved Iowa financial institutions to place electronic bids on available funds. The financial institutions then hold the funds as CDs and use the money to make loans.

For more information on the auction or to register as a participating financial institution, visit BidIowa.com.

GOVERNOR STAFF CHANGES

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new deputy communications director and other changes to her administration on Thursday.

Kollin Crompton will serve as Reynolds' deputy communications director. Crompton was previously the communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa since 2021.

Alex Murphy, Reynolds' former communications director since 2021, is beginning a post as the state's digital transformation project manager with the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Annie Hayes will join Reynolds' office as her executive assistant starting Monday. Alex Byrnes, who was Reynolds' previous executive assistant, will now serve as her public affairs advisor.