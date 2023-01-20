 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capitol Notebook

Capitol Notebook: Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends private school program in open letter

  • Updated
  • 0
0110-Condition-of-the-state-005.ARW

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.

 Kelsey Kremer/The Register

As her flagship private school assistance proposal heads for a vote in the Iowa Legislature next week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released an open letter to Iowans arguing in favor of the program.

The bill would allow parents to use $7,598 in public funds for an education savings account to send their child to a private school. Opponents say the move will divert funds away from already struggling public schools, but Reynolds argued it will give more options to parents and increase the quality of public education for all Iowa students.

It is expected to cost $341 million annually once fully implemented.

"Opponents argue that public dollars belong to public schools," Reynolds wrote in the letter. "I see it differently. Every dollar in Iowa’s general fund was earned by hardworking, tax-paying Iowans. It’s their money and it should be used for the good of the people. In the case of education, for the good of all students."

People are also reading…

She wrote that schools will still receive state funding for the students they educate, and noted schools will receive more than $1,200 for each student in their district that attend a private school.

"For most Iowa families, a public education will continue to be their first choice," she wrote. "But for families who otherwise can’t afford a private school that may be a better fit for their children, it makes new opportunities attainable."

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STAYS THE SAME

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, the same rate as November, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.

While it's a drop from December 2021, the rate increased in the last half of 2022 from a year-low of 2.5% in July. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.5%.

Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December. Multiple sectors, including manufacturing, saw growth in 2022, according to the release.

"Individual industries certainly continue to feel shocks from high inflation and the ripples of a difficult business cycle," Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in a release. "But overall, Iowa is now much stronger heading into 2023."

AUCTION DEPOSITS $72 MILLION IN IOWA FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

State Treasurer Roby Smith this week announced $72 million will be deposited in 15 financial institution across the state following the results of an online auction.

“We are depositing the funds in local institutions to ensure they have the money they need to invest in their local economy while maximizing the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars,” Smith said in a statement. “Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest from this auction.”

The quarterly auctions allow approved Iowa financial institutions to place electronic bids on available funds. The financial institutions then hold the funds as CDs and use the money to make loans.

For more information on the auction or to register as a participating financial institution, visit BidIowa.com.

GOVERNOR STAFF CHANGES

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new deputy communications director and other changes to her administration on Thursday.

Kollin Crompton will serve as Reynolds' deputy communications director. Crompton was previously the communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa since 2021.

Alex Murphy, Reynolds' former communications director since 2021, is beginning a post as the state's digital transformation project manager with the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Annie Hayes will join Reynolds' office as her executive assistant starting Monday. Alex Byrnes, who was Reynolds' previous executive assistant, will now serve as her public affairs advisor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar, of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow. The Bowmans were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

Authorities say an eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed intruder who broke out a basement window and entered his home. Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons says Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O’Brine was found dead. Police say O’Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O’Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice. O’Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home. Lyons says an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News