MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man accused of sexually assaulting two of his caretaker clients has made a plea deal.

Cerro Gordo County District Court records say 19-year-old Wasfie Alshara filed written pleas of not guilty Wednesday to two counts of misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Prosecutors lowered the charges of felony sexual abuse in exchange for Alshara's pleas.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

The court records say Alshara raped one of his dependent adult clients on Nov. 21 and sexually assaulted the other in a group home on June 8.

The records also say Alshara worked for an unidentified company that provides caretaking services.

