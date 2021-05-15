Cedar Falls family won't let Alzheimer's stop their laughter

Nowadays, those conversations sometimes trail off, or she’ll forget what someone just said, or what she got up to retrieve from the kitchen. And she only drives around Cedar Falls now after forgetting where she was in Readlyn one day, her former stomping grounds.

They are things that, for someone else, could cause annoyance, embarrassment or depression — the stigma of a disease that robs people of their short- and long-term memories. But Lori is adamant about not letting the disease get her down, citing another friend with early-onset Alzheimer’s who retreated from social life once she stopped being able to remember everything.

“I feel for people that don’t have a positive attitude in life,” Lori said. “I have always tried to do that. And, if I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I’d do. I would really fall apart if I was negative about everything that’s happening in my brain.”

Indeed, Lori’s positive attitude may measurably help her slow the progression of the disease. Two studies from 2015 show those who had positive attitudes about aging actually staved off brain changes that can lead to dementia, and a 2015 study showed that caregivers with positive attitudes were a better predictor of good patient outcomes than knowledge and training.