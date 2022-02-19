Cedar Falls library will use 'book bike' to reach readers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A brand new community outreach tool arrived at the Cedar Falls Public Library at the end of January.

The unique apparatus is a three-wheeled “book bike.” It comes with a rear seat for the rider and a back wheel, like a typical bike. But at the front is a large storage unit for books, supported by two wheels on both sides to it.

Once the weather heats up, the bike will travel to events carrying 200 to 250 books people can check out with their library card.

No kick-off event is scheduled at the moment to introduce the community to the bike. But it will make appearances at children’s and adult functions. One example is its story times at the parks, which typically attract about 100 kids per session.

An image of an open book, as well as the slogan, “Great communities deserve great libraries,” are printed on all sides of the silver book storage unit.

“We’re the first around here to get one,” Library Director Kelly Stern told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “We’re excited to have it, so come check it out.”

To grab a better look at the book bike, it can be found parked in the library’s front lobby with a large teddy bear sitting in the rider’s seat.

The library purchased the bike to remove another barrier to books and increase access for residents who can’t get to the actual library on Main Street, for example, because of a physical limitation or lack of a vehicle.

The library had its eye on the fun tool, and used a $5,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant from the State Library of Iowa to bring it to Cedar Falls sooner rather than later.

In addition to the book storage unit, which is in the shape of a box, the bike has a number of other features.

It has electric peddling assistance, a bell, and a rear rack to attach a knapsack or duffle bag. Once the front storage unit is fully opened up, a person will see a wraparound shelf inside it.

A chalkboard and small foldout table also become available, and attached to the side is an accessory capable of hoisting a large umbrella for sunny days.

The library also plans to use the bike to issue new library cards to whomever might need one.

While the bike may look to be an easy ride, the library will have a designated operator trained to ride it to events not too far away from the library. It’s not a tool one will be able to “check out” like a book or other library resource.

For those thinking, why doesn’t the library get a “book mobile?” — Stern said it’s been on her wish list since she became director in 2019 but right now, is not feasible because of the annual costs, like maintenance, associated with it.

