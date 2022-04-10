Cedar Falls Odd Fellows seeks to reinvigorate historic lodge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jason Mehmen leads the way up a dark, narrow enclosed staircase to the second floor of the historic Odd Fellows Lodge at 402 W. Second St., across the street from Overman Park.

He snaps on a light switch and steps inside a large, open room.

“This is where our lodge members gather for meetings,” he said, gesturing at the surroundings.

The lodge is steeped in age and history – and a bit of mystery, too. Draperies are closed tightly to blunt cold drafts seeping around old window frames, creating a cloistered feeling. Lodge officers’ chain, jewel and pendant regalia are displayed in glass cases on walls. A collection of ornate chairs with well-worn upholstered seats holds court at the room’s apex. Wood folding chairs line the perimeter.

Mehmen’s mission is to fill those seats. “We need more members. We want to rebuild the ranks.” There are 15 active members and a total membership of 24, including elder members and those who continue paying $50 yearly dues but no longer participate. “I’d like to double the size of this lodge in the next year or two.”

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cedar Valley Lodge No. 233 is in a rebuilding phase of both its membership roll and its historic building.

In its heyday, the lodge has between 80 and 120 members.

One of the longest continuously operating lodges in Iowa, the local chapter boasts a 150-year history in Cedar Falls. Since its charter, members have been a who’s who of Cedar Falls civic leaders and business people. As the years passed, membership has dwindled in fraternal groups like Odd Fellows, Elks and Moose. Older members die but are not being replaced by younger members. With so many options for entertainment and community service, fraternal orders and their arcane, mysterious rituals have been viewed as anachronisms.

Mehmen wants to rekindle interest and participation in the Odd Fellows Lodge.

“My family has been part of this lodge’s history for 100 years,” said Mehmen, who joined in 2016. There were only five active members when he started. “I agreed to become a member because I realized we’ve got to maintain and rebuild this charter.”

Now he serves as secretary and financial secretary, as well as a trustee for the property.

In high school, Mehmen was sponsored by the lodge on a United Nations Pilgrimage Tour. “That had such a profound impact on me and is the reason I got a degree in political science and philosophy,” said the Iowa State University graduate. After “chasing jobs around the world,” Mehmen and his wife and family moved back to Cedar Falls 10 years ago. He is vice president of recruiting operations at Capital Search.

The Odd Fellows is an international fraternal organization and mutual aid society founded centuries ago in England. Original members were laborers who joined together for social unity. At the time, the public thought them “peculiar” or “odd” fellows, which was later adopted as the order’s name.

A diverse organization, the American order was established in New York City in 1806 to “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan.” In its early days, Iowa chapters built brick-and-mortar orphanages around the state, assisted the sick and aging, and promoted personal and social development for its members. Like many fraternal organizations, Odd Fellows symbolism and rituals are shrouded in mystery.

Symbols still have meaning for members, Mehmen said, such as the bundle of sticks seen in Odd Fellows imagery. “You can break one stick, but you can’t break a bundle of sticks. There is strength in unity,” he explained.

Today, Odd Fellows continue to volunteer their time and efforts to improve their communities and society as a whole, to improve themselves and others and aid those in need. “Traditionally, Odd Fellows have put into practice what other people pray for. We help, and we don’t make a production of it. We’re about taking action and having a direct impact on our community.”

For more than 40 years, Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, a service-related branch, have hosted regular family-style Swiss steak and ham dinners that are well-attended by the public. Donations and volunteers make the meals possible, and meat is sourced from Steege’s Meat Market.

Open Lodge night, typically the second Tuesday of each month, is an opportunity to learn about joining the order. Sometimes as many as 20 people show up; only two attended the most recent event. “Some folks that stop by become actual members, some do not, but it is always a fantastic conversation,” Mehmen said. Both men and women can join.

So far, there are four prospective new members this year. “So, a ways to go to hit our goal. However, we have come so far, I’m thrilled with the progress.”

He credits “torch bearers” for keeping the organization going at its lowest ebb, including the late Marilyn Hurlbut, Evelyn Turner and her grandson, Jason Turner, Bill Burman, Dave Andersen, Martha Hurlbut, Robert Hurlbut, Rick and Teddi Moore, Judy Moore, Glen Chase, David Kramer, Nathan Hinkle, Joseph Gambrell, Frank Carrol, Gary Mehmen and Larry Voigts.

Members also are intent on saving their 152-year-old headquarters. Sheldon Fox built the Civil War-era brick Italianate home on property purchased from John Overman. Sheldon built the first mill in Cedar Falls and was a financier. Later, when his widow and daughters died from influenza in 1916, the home was inherited by a cousin, Mary and E.L. Fry. They never occupied the home, and the Odd Fellows took deed to the home Dec. 30, 1926.

The home’s original wrap-around porch and central belvedere on the roof were removed over the years, and inside, the grand winding staircase is gone. Remodeling projects have changed the interior footprint, as well, but 14-foot ceilings and massive pocket doors remain.

