Cedar Falls woodworker invests years in building clock

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Sometimes you take on a project just to see if you can do it. Sticking with it when the self-questioning begins – “what have I gotten myself into?” – can be a test of dedication and character.

Cedar Falls woodworker Milo Mead is familiar with those yin-yang thoughts. He saw plans for a domed clock cathedral and decided “to see if I could make it.” He cut the first piece for the clock in 2019, and it has practically taken on a life of its own.

“Sometimes I wondered why I decided to start this clock,” he said with a smile. Mead has made his fair share of highly detailed clocks in the past, but this is his most labor-intensive and intricate to date.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Mead, a member and former president of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association, has spent more than 800 hours drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the domed clock.

A graceful and architecturally elaborate multi-leveled cathedral clock, it stands 5 ½ feet tall and measures 35 inches square. On each of four sides, a battery-powered clock face keeps the time. One clock has a pendulum that chimes the hour.

For a medieval touch, gargoyles are poised on steps at each corner. A larger gargoyle can be seen through main doors, tucked inside the cathedral.

There are multiple floors, each with highly detailed fretwork and round windows. The large clock comes apart in two sections to make it easier to transport. “Otherwise I can’t get it out the door,” Mead said, with a smile.

The clock was among numerous projects CVWA members brought to display during the March meeting at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Mead’s structure is made from oak hardwood – rough lumber planed into ¼-inch sheets with help from current club president Stephen Crouse. Mead has applied a spray-lacquered finish to the entire clock.

The dome itself is composed of 50 individual ribs or curved pieces, each finished with a dragon’s head. A small silver bell dangles in the bell tower atop the dome. It is very heavy, the retiree said, supported by an oak plywood floor and internal supports.

Additional floors increase the strength and stature of the piece. External arches have the dragon motif, as well.

Using a table saw, miter saw and scroll saw, he made approximately 678 wood pieces, scrolled 4,110 holes, used 80 orange acrylic Plexiglas pieces to create the look of stained glass and made 10 sets of double doors and four single doors.

“I got pretty fast with the scroll saw. Assembly was really tricky. Mitered joints had to fit together perfectly and line up right.” Often it was a two-person job to make sure it was straight.

All doors open and close, attached with 48 hinges with 194 tiny screws. Otherwise, not a single nail or brad is used to connect pieces. “Everything is held together with glue – mostly Titebond wood glue,” he said.

There are three interior lights and four lamppost lights that are all electric. Translucent light globes are made from ping-pong balls, an idea “that came to me in my sleep,” Mead said.

The clock is still not finished. “I’m working on a bottom base floor that will add another 11 inches to the overall height,” he added.

This is the club’s 23rd year. Mead and roughly 60 other CVWA members share woodworking interests along with camaraderie, expertise and advice. Beginners and experienced woodworkers share table space, too, showing off tools, toys, furniture, birdhouses, charcuterie boards, candleholders and more.

