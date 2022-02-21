Cedar Rapid high-rise apartment fire seriously injures 2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Cedar Rapids are working to determine what sparked a fire at an apartment tower that left two people with serious injuries and seven others who were taken to hospitals for observation.

Fire officials reported that the fire broke out early Sunday morning in an apartment on the ninth floor of the Geneva Tower and spread to higher floors, pushed along by high winds.

Several apartments in the floors below the fire also suffered water damage as fire crews doused the flames.

Firefighters and police worked to evacuate the tower from the seventh floor up.

The 12-floor tower provides income-based housing mainly to the elderly and adults with disabilities.

