Cedar Rapids council approves citizens police review board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday approved creation of a citizens' review board to participate in oversight of the city's police department.

The board comes after months of collaboration and is a key step in city officials' efforts to address advocates' demands for police reform, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. The only similar board in Iowa is in Iowa City.

The nine-member panel will focus on community engagement, advise the city on police policies and practices, review citizen complaints and serve on the committee that hires the police chief, according to the ordinance.

Mayor Brad Hart said a campaign will begin next week to encourage people to apply for the board. Applications will be accepted through May and Hart will make appointments with council input in June.

The ordinance requires at least five of the nine board members be people of color. Three members would be from the public; one a lawyer; three would work with groups that advocate for racial justice; and two would be employed by or volunteer with social service providers.

The city’s proposed budget for fiscal 2022 includes $24,000 for the board’s activities.

