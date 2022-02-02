Cedar Rapids man accused of sending threats to prosecutor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cedar Rapids man after he failed to appear in court last week for a charge accusing him of harassing a Linn County prosecutor.

Marcus Alan DeVore, 34, was charged in December with third-degree harassment, The Gazette reported. Investigators said in court documents that he contacted Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter on Dec. 22 with the intent to threaten or intimidate her.

Although DeVore was warned not to contact Slaughter again, he continued to send her Facebook messages that included “vulgar, threatening, alarming and intimidating language and emojis," investigators said.

Prosecutors say DeVore was upset over the conviction of his friend, Drew Blahnik, for second-degree murder and other counts in the 2018 stabbing death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley, of Walker. Prosecutors said Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Blahnik, who has since legally changed his name to Johnny Blahnik Church, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December.

DeVore was out of jail on $300 bail pending his trial when he failed to appear in court to be formally charged on Jan. 28, officials said, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Prosecutors said they will seek the maximum of 30 days in jail for DeVore if he's convicted of the misdemeanor.

