Cedar Rapids man says he entered US Capitol with mob but was not violent: ‘That is not who I am’

“I would have had to start by asking them, ‘What do you know about what’s going on ... what do you believe about all of what’s going on in politics and everything?’” he said.

“I would have to hear what they have to say before I could really say anything to them,” Kelly said. “I mean, there’s enough people yelling at people that I don’t want to add to that.”

Despite the yelling, Kelly doesn’t think elected officials are listening and doesn’t know if the message was received.

“I’m sure they heard something, but I guess you’d have to ask them,” he said. “It’s like there is a fog everywhere. I think we’re going to have to wait at least weeks and maybe months and years” to know the impact of the protest.

Kelly, who said God will judge his actions, said he believes in the rule of law and understands that the law could come for him.

“If the FBI or whoever calls me — I mean, they know where to find me, I’m sure — I’ll talk to them,” Kelly said. “I understand there could be consequences for what happened and I will accept those and deal with them.”

He said he has no plans to return to Washington for demonstrations planned for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I’m not going back in the Capitol building,” Kelly said. “I don’t have anything in my plans for any political activism or participating in any rallies on my calendar.”

