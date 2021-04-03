Cedar Rapids, Marion seek federal aid for waterway cleanup

Some “unimproved” areas identified as project cleanup sites include land around Seminole Valley, Morgan Creek and Cherokee Parks, according to locations the city provided. All but one of the 13 projects listed are west of Interstate 380 and do not include the Cedar River itself.

Because Cedar Rapids has been working with NRCS, the identified waterway projects are not eligible for FEMA funding, according to the FEMA policy guide, even in the case that NRCS does not have sufficient funding or does not provide assistance.

Other projects for which Cedar Rapids has not gone through NRCS could still be eligible for FEMA funding, depending on the determination the agency reaches.

FEMA also does not typically provide funding for costs associated with debris removal activities conducted after 180 days from the start of the incident period, according to the policy guide. The derecho was Aug. 10, 2020 — over seven months ago.

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock said the city is making cleanup for improved areas, such as city parks and rights of way, a higher priority before moving into timber areas. The timeline on doing work in those areas and the scope of work needed is unclear because work has not wrapped up on improved areas, Hock said.