Cedar Rapids medical marijuana maker will sell legal pot in Illinois

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in May vetoed an expansion of the law that would have removed the THC cap and instead limited the amount of medical marijuana a patient could be prescribed at any one time.

“It’s honestly incredibly sad for the patients of Iowa and, as an operator, it’s incredibly frustrating,” Boshart said.

Boshart would not say whether his company plans to pursue a recreational marijuana license in Illinois. “Licensure is highly competitive,” he said. “We don’t talk about licenses until they are confirmed.”

Medpharm’s major investment in Iowa

MedPharm Iowa, the state’s first medical marijuana manufacturer, has not considered applying for an Illinois license, in part, because its money is tied up in the Des Moines operation, said General Manager Lucas Nelson.

MedPharm, owned by Kemin Industries, spent more than $10 million in 2018 rehabbing 15,000 square feet in an old warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility to cultivate, grow and dry medical marijuana and manufacture products that started to be sold Dec. 1, 2018, in Iowa.