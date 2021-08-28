Cedar Rapids moves ahead with vision of restoring urban lake

That, too, was a huge boost to the overall ConnectCR vision, said Mike McGrath, the ConnectCR campaign chair.

“It would be very difficult to try to raise money for a lake that might get flooded and destroyed in any kind of future flooding,” he said.

A 2016 feasibility study found that improvements to the lake would drive an estimated $17.5 million in revenue and an increase of 370 jobs, creating a “signature destination” that would attract business and leisure travelers to stay in town. This analysis fueled the connection of Cedar Lake transformation efforts to a proposal for a bridge linking NewBo and Czech Village before they were officially known together as ConnectCR.

“It just becomes an amazing resource for all of our citizens and really something that we can use as a tool to retain and recruit folks to the area,” McGrath said.

With citizens including Felicia Wyrick, Steve Sovern, Todd before his time on council and others rallying to change hearts and minds about the lake, the project was inching forward before the city’s purchase.

“It’s the largest public-private campaign in the city’s history, and it was done with very few people,” McGrath said. “ … It was a volunteer vision.”