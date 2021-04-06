Cedar Rapids police ID man fatally stabbed at hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man fatally stabbed earlier this week at a local motel.

Victor Huerta, 33, died from his injuries in the stabbing that happened around midnight Sunday in a Residence Inn guest room, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers and paramedics called to the hotel found Huerta with a stab wound to his upper torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, despite medics' attempts to save his life, police said.

Two men at the scene were arrested, including Victoriano Dias-Barrera, 39, who was charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state, police said.

Investigators believe several people were in the room at the time of the stabbing. An initial investigation indicates that Huerta and Dias-Barrera, who knew each other, argued before the stabbing, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0