Cedar Rapids police identify woman stabbed to death at motel
AP

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police on Monday identified a woman who was stabbed to death Saturday as a Cedar Rapids resident.

Police identified the woman as Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34. She and another woman were stabbed early Saturday at a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building.

An officer chased the man and shot him. The man, who hasn't been identified, remained in a hospital Monday in critical condition. The officer who shot him will be identified later.

The second woman who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said there is no known link between the man and the female victims.

