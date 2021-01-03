 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Police investigate fatal shooting of man Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man with a gunshot wound died shortly after his arrival at a Cedar Rapids hospital early Sunday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police said the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The man's identity wasn't immediately released on Sunday.

Police did not release any details about the shooting Sunday. No arrests were reported.

