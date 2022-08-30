 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance

Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man early Tuesday after responding to a call about a disturbance.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance, police said. When the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who then showed a weapon, prompting the officers to fire their guns at the man, police said.

The man was killed, and the officers were not injured.

An autopsy is planned at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

The officers were put on paid leaving pending an investigation, which is standard for such shootings by officers.

