 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cedar Rapids police release name of shooting victim

As Cedar Rapids police investigate fatal shootings on consecutive days, they’ve released the name of the first victim

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As Cedar Rapids police investigate fatal shootings on consecutive days, they've released the name of the first victim.

KCRG-TV reports that the man whose body was found Thursday was 19-year-old Cordal Lewis. Police called to the scene found his body in the street. Investigators believe he had been targeted. No arrests have been made.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday and found 22-year-old Kavon Iberheem Johnson in Cedar Valley Park. Police also believe that Johnson was targeted. No arrests have been made.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News