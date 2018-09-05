Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids is taking steps to protect the city from Cedar River floodwaters.

The National Weather Service says the river was nearly 3 feet (1 meter) above flood stage Wednesday morning and is expected to crest at more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) above flood stage on Sunday morning.

City officials say their preparations include placing sand-filled barriers in low-lying areas and closing gates to the city's storm sewer system, which will protect the NewBo District and most of the downtown.

Sandbagging stations have not been opened, but preparations for two have been made.

