Cellphone data shows Iowans doing so-so on social distancing during COVID-19 crisis

“It’s just a matter of efficiency,” Logsdon said, as well as the availability of food. “Everybody has a freezer. Everyone is a farmer or knows a farmer they buy quarters (of beef or pork) from.”

In Cedar County, where Unacast said distance traveled has decreased by 18 percent, Supervisor Dawn Smith of Durant thinks people are trying to shelter-at-home, but “in a rural county, we have to get in a car and drive.”

Unless Cedar County residents work at local service industries or in the schools, they commute to jobs in Iowa City, the Quad Cities and other communities, Smith said.

“We have a lot of ag, and it’s moving like normal,” she said. “Truck drivers are hauling. Farmers are still doing all of their business. Seed corn has to be delivered. Even though there is a virus, we have to get the crops in the ground in a timely manner. Livestock feed has not stopped moving.”

The factors Logsdon and Smith cited very well may affect travel across Iowa, but the DOT’s Anderson said it might not be the trips to the grocery store or seed corn deliveries that make the difference.

The five counties with the smallest decreases in distance traveled are on the interstate system, he said.

Three of those counties are on Interstate 80: Cedar, down 18 percent; Cass, down 1 percent; and Iowa, down 23 percent. Clarke County, down 7 percent, is on I-35. Fremont County, on I-29, is down 27 percent.

