Census: Iowa population grows 4.7%, keeps 4 US House seats

Peters said the data shows that Iowa is becoming more centralized in urban and suburban areas.

“If you think of where the expansion of population has been, it's really that we’re a rapidly suburbanizing population," he said.

Related to that trend is the fact that many counties are losing their rural designation as they're pulled into the orbit of and becoming a suburban part a larger sprawling city, including Des Moines, Iowa City and Omaha, Nebraska, he said.

The west-central portion of Iowa has been losing the most population due to people moving toward cities. As a result, a future reduction in the number of congressional seats could result in a very large western Iowa district, Peters said.

“We may be getting to the point where you can think of the entire western half of the state — maybe not this census but probably the next census — we’ll have one representative representing half the state just because that’s where the population loss is occurring,” he said.