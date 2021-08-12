Census: Metro populations grew, rural areas lost in Iowa

Iowa lawmakers will use the new data to redraw the state's political boundaries, a nonpartisan process that begins with the state's Legislative Services Agency. State law requires a first draft of proposed maps within 45 days, followed by public hearings and a report to lawmakers.

“After months of unnecessary delays, the Census Bureau has finally provided the data Iowa needs to redistrict the state,” said Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, an Ankeny Republican. “I look forward to following the nationally recognized, nonpartisan process established (in Iowa law) to create congressional and legislative districts for the next decade.”

The Iowa Supreme Court is tasked with redistricting if lawmakers fail to meet the 45-day deadline, but the court has said it will allow the Legislature to follow its redistricting process later this year, given the circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 census comes more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the pandemic. The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade.