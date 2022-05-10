 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Central Iowa police officer shot in leg, hospitalized

A central Iowa police officer has been taken to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa police officer was flown to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, injuring a Perry police officer, television station KCCI reported. Television station WHO 13 reported that the officer was shot in the leg and that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The officer was taken by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested.

Phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press with Perry Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff's officials were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday. Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired. No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by a state Transportation Department snow plow. The Des Moines Register reports that on Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to 64-year-old Terry Bunting of Viola, Illinois. Officials say Bunting was clearing the windshield of his semitrailer after pulling over on U.S. Highway 67 in Le Claire when he was hit by the blade of a passing plow. The impact caused acute kidney and spine injuries and multiple broken bones and left Bunting paralyzed. Experts estimated the cost Bunting’s future medical and other care could exceed $7 million, on top of the $1.25 million he's already accrued.

