Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voters in central Iowa elected Republican Jon Dunwell on Tuesday to fill an open state House seat in a special election held after the incumbent lawmaker resigned.

Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan in House District 29, which represents Newton and other smaller communities in Jasper County.

The seat became open when Democratic incumbent Wes Breckenridge resigned after accepting a job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Dunwell, 55, ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to Breckenridge. He is a pastor and works as a financial services representative.

Mullan, 82, is a retired teacher who serves on the Newton City Council.

With the victory, Republicans now hold a 60 to 40 seat majority in the House.

