 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Central Iowa voters will fill House seat in special election

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voters in a central Iowa legislative district will chose a new representative Tuesday in a special election to replace a lawmaker who resigned.

Republican Jon Dunwell and Democrat Steve Mullan are seeking election to the House District 29 seat, which represents Newton and other smaller communities in Jasper County.

The seat became open when Democratic incumbent Wes Breckenridge resigned after accepting a job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Dunwell, 55, ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to Breckenridge. He is a pastor and works as a financial services representative.

Mullan, 82, is a retired teacher who serves on the Newton City Council.

Republicans hold a 59 to 40 majority in the House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tripoli sends message of hope with white color festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News