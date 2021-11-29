Charges upgraded, 2 years after fatal Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Two men already jailed in connection with a botched 2019 robbery that led to a man's death in Cedar Falls are now charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Monday that charges were upgraded for 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby and 22-year-old James Wright-Buls in the death of 24-year-old Grant Saul. The two men were already being detained on conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with the killing.

Saul was shot to death at a downtown apartment on Dec. 4, 2019.

