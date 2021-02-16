Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Jensen, 41, was arrested and jailed in Des Moines on Jan. 9. Two days after he returned home to Des Moines from Washington and saw himself in the television coverage, he walked to the Des Moines police station and turned himself in.

An FBI agent said Jensen in an interview at the police station said he believed that once inside the Capitol he and the others would witness the arrest of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.

Jensen described himself to the FBI agent as a true believer in QAnon, the apocalyptic conspiracy theory that he follows. He said that for about four years he has spent hours on the computer at night after work reading the material from QAnon and similar websites.

He admitted to the agents that he still believed the FBI and the CIA are corrupt and that the QAnon conspiracies are real. He did ask the agents, however, if he was being duped.

A second Iowa man arrested after publicly acknowledging taking part in the Capitol riot has a virtual hearing scheduled for March 8.