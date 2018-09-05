CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy was fired Tuesday after it was determined that he had lied about an incident in which he shot a dog in rural Cleghorn.
Sheriff Jerod Clyde posted a message on his office's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon saying that Deputy Alec Wolf had shot the dog 10 times on Aug. 10 in the owner's yard, rather than along a rural road, as Wolf initially had reported.
Video released onto an unnamed Facebook page on Tuesday allowed the office to complete its internal investigation, and Wolf was fired, Clyde said on the sheriff's Facebook page.
"Though law enforcement strives for high standards, sometimes like any job people make their own decisions, even bad ones which affect everyone involved," Clyde wrote.
Clyde did not immediately return messages left by The Journal.
Cathleen Lugar, the mother of the dog's owner, said in an email to The Journal that Clyde had told her Wolf had gone "rogue" and shot the dog, then lied about it.
Lugar said Wolf fired 10 shots at the dog, which belonged to her son, from more than 20 feet while it was in the back yard of its home.
According to Clyde, the dog had attacked two other dogs, killing one of them, on Aug. 9. Attempts to catch the dog with a dog-catching pole were unsuccessful, and Clyde said orders were given to shoot the dog as long as it was not within the Cleghorn city limits or at its home along Iowa Highway 3. About an hour after the order was issued, Clyde said, Wolf emailed other deputies that he had found and shot the dog on H Avenue.
Two days later, Clyde said, the sheriff's office received a complaint that the dog had been shot at its home rather than on H Avenue and that Wolf had been at the scene picking up spent shell casings, wiping up blood and entering an outbuilding on the property. Two photos were sent to the sheriff's office, and Wolf was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident was investigated. After a partial investigation, Wolf was placed on unpaid leave for 10 days. Clyde did not disclose the source of the photos.
Clyde said the sheriff's department had requested video of the incident, but it was not provided until it appeared on a Facebook page Tuesday and led to Wolf's immediate firing.
In her email to the Journal, Lugar said her son was in North Dakota on Aug. 10, when deputies contacted him and asked him to bring his dog in to verify that it was current with its vaccinations because it had allegedly attacked another dog in Cleghorn. Lugar did not mention whether her son's dog had killed another dog.
The dog was shot before her son was able to return to Cleghorn, Lugar said.
Lugar said authorities attempted to get rid of evidence of the shooting, but they did not find two shell casings on a swing set in the yard. Lugar said the family has the shell casings.
She also said the family has not been told where the dog's body is.
"When I asked the sheriff I was met with dead silence," Lugar said in her email. "Whether this deputy went rogue and discharged a firearm supposedly against direct orders from the sheriff OR from the very beginning they had every intention of shooting the dog and getting rid of any evidence it happened -- they didn't anticipate someone being there to catch every step on video."
Lugar, who did not immediately respond to an email request for further comment, said the matter could have been handled with a one-minute phone call to ask someone in her family to take the dog to a veterinarian.
"Unfortunately we were never given that opportunity," she said.