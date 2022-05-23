 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa police officer has been charged after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with his pickup truck and then drove away.

Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident after the girl was hit on Friday afternoon, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Iowa State Patrol said McGee's truck struck the girl, from Cherokee, who was in a crosswalk, McGee, who was off duty, left the scene, according to an accident report.

The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center and then transported to another hospital. A patrol spokeswoman said the girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening and she is in stable condition.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

