Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

Hanft said his department does two things when they get a complaint: Send the offending property owner a notice, and reach out to the DNR. he acknowledged that, often, the DNR has little more authority than his agency to deal with such problems.

He said complaints are somewhat common this time of year because chicken materials can work as well as a fertilizer.

"It’s an unfortunate sidebar that people who live out in the country and don’t farm are at the mercy of property owners who decide to have that dumped on their ground,” he said.

John Robbins, the planning and zoning administrator for Cerro Gordo County, said officials there take a similar approach when they receive complaints.

“Really the only authority we have is to respond to complaints and forward it on,” Robbins said.

State Rep. Sharon Steckman, a Mason City Democrat, said lawmakers may want to take a look at existing Iowa laws.

“Many of us in the statehouse have considered revisiting this situation trying to balance the farmers’ needs with those of the rural homeowner,” Steckman wrote in an email.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0