Classes offer understanding of Native American drum circles

“Music is such a big part of the culture of our community,” Emory said. “It has the power to bring everyone together, regardless of their race or color of their skin.”

For Austin Woster, 11, playing a drum in a drum circle was just fun.

“I already play clarinet,” the Dakota Valley Middle School student said. “When I heard about this class, it seemed pretty interesting.”

Austin’s sister Elle, 13, nodded her head in agreement.

“I play clarinet and piano,” Elle said. “Playing drums is very different.”

However, Knows The Country quickly pointed out that beating a drum can signify something fancy, ceremonial or sacred.

“Drum circles that were once unique to every tribe are now known to people from all around the world,” he said. “That makes drum circles important to us.”

For many Native Americans, the beat of the drum is the heartbeat of the tribe.

“As long as you can hear the drum beat and as long as you can feel it, you will always be OK,” Knows The Country said.

