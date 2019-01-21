CLINTON, Iowa -- After nearly two weeks in intensive care and critical condition in Iowa City, Iowa, the injured Clinton firefighter is making big strides.
Adam Cain, 23, now is listed as stable and has been relocated to a different level of care.
"Adam has started physical therapy, and he was able to walk about 100 feet (Sunday)," according to an update provided Monday by Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke. "Today they are working on simulating some stairs.
"His surgery that was supposed to be last week for one of his arms was re-scheduled and has been scheduled for this Wednesday (Jan. 23).
"Adam is doing well and is in good spirits. Adam has finally been able to realize how many people are behind him, and he is extremely appreciative. He graciously thanks everyone for their support and he can’t wait to come home."
For the first time since he was critically injured in a grain-silo explosion at ADM in Clinton on Jan. 5, Cain had visitors Monday from the Clinton Fire Department.
Fellow firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the blast at ADM, and the incident remains under investigation by several agencies, including Iowa OSHA.
City officials ask for continued prayers for the Hosette and Cain families and all Clinton firefighters.