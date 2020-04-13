Closed Iowa casinos see revenues plunge

Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said Iowa’s casino gambling industry was poised to have a positive growth year with mid-fiscal year receipts hovering at about 2 percent above fiscal 2019, which finished with $1.457 billion in adjusted gross revenue.

After March, however, overall revenue was down about 3 percent year-to-year heading into an April that is expected to post a near zero in the revenue column.

Adjusted gross revenue at state-regulated casinos for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 stood at about $1.05 billion.

Iowa gamblers had wagered nearly $346.8 million on sports events either online ($203.5 million) and on-site ($143.3 million) since Aug. 15. Net receipts totaled more than $24.4 million, and the state collected over $1.7 million in taxes, according to state commission data.

“March was projected to be a very big month before all of the events that occurred that caused a lot of the cancellations,” noted Ohorilko.

He said currently there is no revenue on the casino side, but there still are some limited sports wagering markets available through online apps that might generate a small number of bets in the April report.